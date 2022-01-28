-
-
Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Daniel Berger in the third round at the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 28, 2022
-
Highlights
Daniel Berger nearly holes out to set up birdie at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Daniel Berger hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Berger finished his day tied for 19th at 9 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 14th, Daniel Berger's 142 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daniel Berger to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Berger had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Berger hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Berger chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.
-
-