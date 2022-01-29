-
Curtis Thompson finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Curtis Thompson makes birdie on No. 8 at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Curtis Thompson makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Curtis Thompson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Thompson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to 1 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Thompson's 105 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.
After a 344 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Thompson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.
