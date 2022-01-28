-
Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes birdie on No. 13 at Farmers
In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-5 13th hole.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 38th at 6 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to even for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Bezuidenhout had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 227-yard par-3 16th, Bezuidenhout missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Bezuidenhout to even for the round.
