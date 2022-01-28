-
-
Chez Reavie shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 28, 2022
-
Highlights
Chez Reavie's pin-high tee shot and birdie at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Chez Reavie makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Chez Reavie hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
Reavie got a double bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Reavie hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Reavie hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.
-
-