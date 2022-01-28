-
Chad Ramey shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chad Ramey's 22-footer for birdie at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Chad Ramey makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
Chad Ramey hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 47th at 5 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a 267 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Ramey chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Ramey reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Ramey at even for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 10th, Ramey chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 2 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.
At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Ramey hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to even-par for the round.
