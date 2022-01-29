-
Carlos Ortiz putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 third round in the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Carlos Ortiz hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his day tied for 74th at even par; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Carlos Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ortiz to even for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Ortiz's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Ortiz had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 201-yard par-3 green third, Ortiz suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ortiz chipped in his fourth from 9 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Ortiz at 3 over for the round.
