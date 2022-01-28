Camilo Villegas shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Camilo Villegas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 57th at 4 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Villegas had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Villegas to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Villegas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to even for the round.

Villegas got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Villegas had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to even-par for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Villegas hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Villegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Villegas chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Villegas to even-par for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.