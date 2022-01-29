Cameron Young shoots 8-under 64 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Cameron Young hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 8th at 11 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 14th, Young's 99 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Young reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Young to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Young hit his 230 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Young to 5 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Young hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 6 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Young reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Young at 7 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to 8 under for the round.

Young tee shot went 137 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Young to 8 under for the round.