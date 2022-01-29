Cameron Tringale shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Cameron Tringale hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 5th at 12 under with Justin Thomas and Sungjae Im; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Tringale hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Tringale got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tringale to even for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Tringale chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Tringale chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Tringale hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Tringale had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Tringale's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.