Cameron Champ putts well in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Champ gets nice kick to set up birdie at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Cameron Champ makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Cameron Champ hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his day tied for 38th at 6 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
Cameron Champ got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Cameron Champ to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Champ chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.
