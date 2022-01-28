-
Cam Davis shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cam Davis plays the backstop to set up birdie at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Cam Davis hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 47th at 5 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Davis hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Davis reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Davis at 2 under for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Davis got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Davis to 1 under for the round.
Davis got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to even-par for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 second, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Davis hit a tee shot 139 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even for the round.
