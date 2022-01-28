-
-
C.T. Pan shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 28, 2022
C.T. Pan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 74th at even par; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 3 over for the round.
Pan got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 4 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 first, Pan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 5 over for the round.
-
-