Bronson Burgoon shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
January 28, 2022
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Bronson Burgoon hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Burgoon finished his day tied for 67th at 2 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
Burgoon got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to even-par for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 2 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Burgoon hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Burgoon to 2 over for the round.
