Billy Horschel putts well in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Billy Horschel hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his day tied for 8th at 11 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Billy Horschel's tee shot went 134 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Horschel's 168 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Horschel had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Horschel chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 under for the round.

Horschel had a fantastic chip-in on the 225-yard par-3 11th. His tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 13 yards to the left rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Horschel hit his 83 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.