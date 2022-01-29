-
Bill Haas putts well in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Bill Haas makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Bill Haas hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Haas finished his day tied for 13th at 10 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
Bill Haas got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bill Haas to 1 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Haas's 165 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.
