Austin Smotherman shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Austin Smotherman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 38th at 6 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Smotherman had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Smotherman's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to even for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Smotherman's 149 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to even-par for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to even for the round.
