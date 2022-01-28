Anirban Lahiri finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Anirban Lahiri hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Lahiri's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Lahiri's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Lahiri chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

Lahiri got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lahiri to even for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

Lahiri got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to even-par for the round.