Andrew Novak shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Andrew Novak hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Novak finished his day in 78th at 2 over; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Novak's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Novak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 2 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Novak's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Novak chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Novak's tee shot went 132 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Novak hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 4 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Novak reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 5 over for the round.