-
-
Alex Smalley shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 28, 2022
-
Highlights
Alex Smalley makes birdie on No. 16 at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Alex Smalley makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Alex Smalley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 47th at 5 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
Smalley got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 1 over for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Smalley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 4 over for the round.
At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Smalley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smalley to 5 over for the round.
At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Smalley hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 4 over for the round.
-
-