Alex Noren putts well in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Alex Noren hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noren finished his day tied for 38th at 6 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Alex Noren had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Alex Noren to 1 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Noren chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Noren's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
Noren got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 under for the round.
