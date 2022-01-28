7-over 79 by Adam Svensson in third round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Adam Svensson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Svensson finished his day in 79th at 4 over; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.

Svensson got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Svensson's tee shot went 234 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Svensson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Svensson hit an approach shot from 99 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 over for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Svensson to 4 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Svensson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Svensson to 5 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Svensson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Svensson to 6 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Svensson hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 5 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 6 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Svensson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Svensson to 7 over for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Svensson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Svensson at 6 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 7 over for the round.