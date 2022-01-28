Adam Schenk putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 third round in the Farmers Insurance Open

Adam Schenk hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his day tied for 13th at 10 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a 311 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Adam Schenk chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 201-yard par-3 green third, Schenk suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Schenk's tee shot went 166 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Schenk's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to 4 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 over for the round.