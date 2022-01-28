  • Adam Schenk putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 third round in the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Adam Schenk makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Schenk makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at Farmers

    In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Adam Schenk makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.