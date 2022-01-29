-
Adam Long shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Long hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 67th at 2 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Long to even for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 third, Long's tee shot went 151 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Long had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.
