-
-
Aaron Rai shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 28, 2022
-
Highlights
Aaron Rai makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Aaron Rai makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Aaron Rai hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 3rd at 13 under with Jon Rahm; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the par-5 sixth, Rai's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Rai's 151 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Rai chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.
Rai his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Rai to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Rai had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 4 under for the round.
-
-