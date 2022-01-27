-
Xander Schauffele shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Xander Schauffele's nice tee shot leads to birdie at Farmers
In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
Xander Schauffele hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his round tied for 48th at 4 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
On the 451-yard par-4 first, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 over for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Schauffele hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Schauffele had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.
