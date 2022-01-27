  • Xander Schauffele shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Xander Schauffele's nice tee shot leads to birdie at Farmers

    In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.