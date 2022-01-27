Trey Mullinax shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Trey Mullinax hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Mullinax finished his round tied for 130th at 2 over; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.

Mullinax tee shot went 237 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 3 over for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Mullinax had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Mullinax hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to even for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Mullinax got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mullinax to 3 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Mullinax's tee shot went 163 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.