Tony Finau shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau close approach leads to birdie at Farmers
In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Tony Finau hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 111th at even par; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
After a 295 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Finau chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Finau's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Finau's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 over for the round.
Finau got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 3 over for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 4 over for the round.
