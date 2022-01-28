-
Tom Hoge shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 27, 2022
Highlights
Tom Hoge uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Farmers
In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Tom Hoge makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
Tom Hoge hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Hoge hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.
