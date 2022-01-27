-
-
Taylor Pendrith rebounds from poor front in second round of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 27, 2022
-
Highlights
Taylor Pendrith nearly aces No. 3 at Farmers
In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Taylor Pendrith makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Taylor Pendrith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Pendrith finished his round tied for 21st at 6 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Taylor Pendrith's 127 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor Pendrith to 1 under for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Pendrith hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.
Pendrith hit his drive to right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, he sank his approach from 191 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Pendrith hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 13th. This moved Pendrith to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Pendrith had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.
-
-