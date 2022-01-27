-
-
Sungjae Im putts himself to a 6-under 66 in second round of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 27, 2022
-
Highlights
Sungjae Im makes birdie on No. 18 at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sungjae Im hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his day tied for 12th at 8 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Sungjae Im reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Sungjae Im at 1 under for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Im at 2 under for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Im reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Im at 3 under for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 sixth, Im chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Im hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Im chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 6 under for the round.
-
-