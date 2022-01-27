  • Stephan Jaeger shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Stephan Jaeger makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Stephan Jaeger sinks 16-footer for birdie at Farmers

    In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Stephan Jaeger makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.