Stephan Jaeger shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Stephan Jaeger hit 5 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his round tied for 80th at 2 under; Cameron Tringale, Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under; and Alex Smalley is in 6th at 9 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

Jaeger got a double bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Jaeger's tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Jaeger hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Jaeger hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Jaeger at 2 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 3 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Jaeger had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 5 over for the round.