Seth Reeves shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Seth Reeves hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Reeves finished his day tied for 120th at 1 over; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Reeves had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Reeves reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Reeves reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 1 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Reeves had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Reeves to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Reeves hit an approach shot from 116 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 2 over for the round.

Reeves got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 3 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Reeves had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Reeves to 4 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Reeves got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reeves to 5 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Reeves reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 4 over for the round.