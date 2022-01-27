Scott Stallings shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Scott Stallings hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 63rd at 3 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Stallings had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 2 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Stallings chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Stallings's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Stallings hit his 89 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Stallings's 124 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 201-yard par-3 third, Stallings missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Stallings to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stallings had a 198 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to even for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Stallings chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Stallings hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to even for the round.