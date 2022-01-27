-
Scott Gutschewski finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Scott Gutschewski hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his round tied for 97th at 1 under; Cameron Tringale, Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under; and Alex Smalley is in 6th at 9 under.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Gutschewski hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Gutschewski to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 13th, Gutschewski chipped in his fourth shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Gutschewski chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Gutschewski's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
