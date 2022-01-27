-
Sam Burns shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns throws a dart to set up birdie at Farmers
In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
Sam Burns hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Burns hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Burns's tee shot went 165 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Burns to 3 over for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Burns's his second shot went 126 yards to the primary rough, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
