Sahith Theegala putts well in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Sahith Theegala hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day tied for 6th at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Sahith Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sahith Theegala to 2 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Theegala hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Theegala had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.
