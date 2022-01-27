Ryan Palmer shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Ryan Palmer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 8th at 8 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Palmer had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Palmer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Palmer's 147 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Palmer chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Palmer had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Palmer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.