Robert Streb shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Robert Streb dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Farmers
In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Robert Streb makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Robert Streb hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 50th at 4 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Streb got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Streb to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Streb had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Streb to 3 over for the round.
At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Streb hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Streb's 162 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 201-yard par-3 third, Streb missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Streb to 1 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 2 over for the round.
At the par-5 sixth, Streb chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.
