Rickie Fowler shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rickie Fowler makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at Farmers
In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Rickie Fowler hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 80th at 2 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
On the par-4 second, Fowler's 88 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Fowler chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.
At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Fowler got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Fowler to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Fowler hit an approach shot from 78 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 4 over for the round.
