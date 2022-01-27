-
Peter Uihlein finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Peter Uihlein hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Uihlein finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Uihlein reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
Uihlein got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 2 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Uihlein reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Uihlein's 124 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to even-par for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Uihlein hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Uihlein chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Uihlein to even for the round.
