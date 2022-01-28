-
-
Paul Barjon shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 27, 2022
Paul Barjon hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 150th at 7 over; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 13th, Barjon chipped in his fourth shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Barjon to even for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Barjon's tee shot went 204 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Barjon to 2 over for the round.
Barjon got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 3 over for the round.
-
-