Patton Kizzire putts himself to an even-par second round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Patton Kizzire hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his round tied for 79th at 2 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Patton Kizzire's 169 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patton Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even-par for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kizzire hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Kizzire had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Kizzire's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.