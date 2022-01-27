-
Patrick Rodgers putts well in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Patrick Rodgers hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his round tied for 48th at 4 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
Patrick Rodgers got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Patrick Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Rodgers's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Rodgers's 208 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.
