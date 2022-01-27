-
Nick Watney shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Nick Watney hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 144th at 4 over; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
On the par-4 10th, Watney's 135 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Watney's tee shot went 205 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Watney had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Watney hit an approach shot from 82 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.
