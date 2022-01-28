-
Nick Hardy shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Hardy hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 111th at even par; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Hardy had a 211 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Hardy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 first, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hardy to 2 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Hardy's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
