-
-
Michael Thompson shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 27, 2022
-
Highlights
Michael Thompson makes birdie on No. 18 at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Michael Thompson makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Michael Thompson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 17th at 7 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.
Thompson got a double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.
-
-