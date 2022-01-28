  • Michael Gligic shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Michael Gligic makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Michael Gligic makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 2 at Farmers

    In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Michael Gligic makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.