Michael Gligic shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Michael Gligic hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Gligic had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to even-par for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 2 over for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Gligic hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 2 over for the round.