Michael Block shoots 9-over 81 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Michael Block hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Block finished his round in 156th at 13 over; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Block's his second shot went 18 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Block had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Block to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Block reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Block's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Block had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Block to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Block's 99 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Block to 5 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Block got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Block to 6 over for the round.

Block got a double bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Block to 8 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Block's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.