Max Homa shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Max Homa makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at Farmers
In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Max Homa hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 80th at 2 under; Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Tringale is in 4th at 12 under; and Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.
Homa got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 2 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 3 over for the round.
