Maverick McNealy shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Maverick McNealy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 23rd at 6 under; Cameron Tringale, Adam Schenk, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 13 under; Peter Malnati is in 5th at 11 under; and Luke List, Alex Smalley, Si Woo Kim, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ryan Palmer, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 6th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, McNealy had a 200 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, McNealy's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, McNealy hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to even for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, McNealy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, McNealy hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, McNealy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.